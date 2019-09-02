Kevin Clifton shares inspiring quote following Strictly launch drama Not long to go until Kevin returns to Strictly!

Kevin Clifton has taken to his Instagram page to share an inspiring quote following Craig Revel Horwood's jibe over his relationship with girlfriend Stacey Dooley. Over the weekend, it was reported that the judge made a reference to the pair, claiming Stacey's win was down to their blossoming romance. Taken from Spiritual Goal, Kevin shared some words of wisdom attributed to Hollywood star Keanu Reeves. "I'm at the stage in my life where I keep myself out of arguments," the quote read. "Even if you tell me 1+1=5, you are absolutely correct, enjoy."

Shortly after Craig's comments came to light, he issued an apology to The Sun. "I'm deeply sorry for the offence caused to Kevin and Stacey and everyone who works on the show," he said. "I recognise that what I said was hurtful, cruel and incredibly disrespectful. It was a huge error of judgment that I very much regret."

Stacey and Kevin won last year's series, and embarked on their romance in March, shortly after the documentary-maker ended her relationship with fitness trainer Sam Tucknott. The pair filmed their Strictly return for Saturday's pre-recorded launch show, where Kevin will also find out his new celebrity partner for the 2019 series.

On Friday, Stacey shared a behind-the-scenes video of her entrance whilst focusing the camera on a smiling Kevin. "I'm baaaaaaack," she simply wrote alongside the footage, which featured dramatic music. Although the lovebirds keep their romance off social media, the pair have been pictured together just a handful of times since winning Strictly Come Dancing in December 2018.

