Netflix reveals new image of Olivia Colman as the Queen – with her corgis

Netflix has revealed another glimpse of Olivia Colman as the Queen in season three of The Crown. This time we get to see the Oscar-winner pose as Her Majesty alongside some of HRH's favourite family members – her corgis!

Season three will see Olivia play the Queen alongside Tobias Menzies as Prince Phillip

The new photo shows Olivia perching on a small sofa alongside two of the Queen's favourite breed, with a hand on each of them. She has a closed-mouth smile and wears a mauve skirt suit and pearls. Like all of the outfits on the popular show, it is a replica of real royal clothing.

The hotly awaited new season of The Crown will cover the 1960s into the 1970s and will be the first time viewers see the new cast, who are taking over from their younger predecessors as the characters age. Helena Bonham Carter will play Princess Margaret, taking over from Vanessa Kirby, while Tobias Menzies will step into Matt Smith's shoes as Prince Phillip. Olivia Colman has perhaps the hardest job – not only in convincingly playing Her Majesty, but in having to match Claire Foy's moving portrait of our monarch.

Olivia won an Oscar this year for playing Queen Anne in The Favourite

It looks like she's nailed one aspect of the role though – bonding with the Queen's furry friends. Claire had a tougher time, as she didn't have much experience with dogs and had to resort to bribing them with food to get the animals to behave. She told Vanity Fair. "Oh my god—the corgis. I’m not much of a dog person, to be perfectly frank. I really loved them, but the corgis are odd…They love cheddar cheese." It remains to be revealed how Olivia trained her furry co-stars, but if the new photo is any indication, they got along well.

Fans are keen to see what else happens in season three as it's been over 18 months since the second season was released in December 2017. We shouldn't have too much longer to wait, though: Netflix has confirmed that the show will be back on the streaming service by the end of the year, and speaking on Jo Good's BBC Radio London show last month, Tobias Menzies gave the start date as November.

