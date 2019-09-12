Doc Martin air date has been CONFIRMED - and fans won't have long to wait Doc Martin series 9's air date has been confirmed

Doc Martin season nine's premiere date has finally been announced, and it's sooner than you might expect! Luckily for fans of the cantankerous GP, played by Martin Clunes, the new series will air on ITV on Wednesday 25 September. Fans took to Twitter to discuss the exciting news, with one writing: "Looking forward to watching," while another added: "I am ready, I love this show so much."

Series 9 will return on 25 September

According to ITV, the doctor will be in trouble in the new series as "his future as a GP is under scrutiny from the General Medical Council following complaints about his irascible approach to patients". Speaking about returning to Cornwall for the show, Martin previously told Cornwall Live: "We love going to Cornwall to make Doc Martin, and we miss it when we are not there. The county is so beautiful and the people have been so warm and welcoming to us. It is the best job in television."

READ: New Outlander photo shows first look at Brianna and Roger's family life

Are you looking forward to the new series?

The star also revealed that he had no idea whether series nine would be the show's last, explaining to Digital Spy: "ITV has commissioned the ninth (series). We don't have a commission beyond that. Ask me again in two years." Speaking about it returning for series nine, he said: "We were worried when the last series finished, because we were waiting for a commission and things went quiet. The call didn't come, so Philippa emailed ITV Drama and they said, 'Oh, we didn't know how it works; we thought you just made the show and gave it to us! And then they came back with a commission for two series."

READ: 21 sad films guaranteed to make you cry on Netflix, NOW TV and Amazon Prime