Happy Valley star gives MAJOR update on season three We can't wait for more episodes

It has been over three years since Happy Valley season two premiered on BBC, and although season three has been confirmed, very little has been revealed regarding the upcoming series. However, Katherine Kelly, who starred in season two of the BAFTA-winning show, has now opened up about what fans can expect from the new series. Chatting to HELLO!, she confirmed that season three was on the way but that screenwriter Sally Wainwright was "waiting for [Catherine grandson's Ryan] to grow up more".

The series follows a no-nonsense police officer, Catherine Cawood, who is raising her young grandson Ryan following the death of her daughter, Becky, who took her own life shortly after giving birth. It is revealed that Ryan is the product of rape, and that the man responsible, Tommy Lee Royce, has recently been released from prison. While season one focuses on Catherine's obsession with the man who she believes was responsible for her daughter's death, season two looks at Ryan as he begins to see Tommy as a father figure, and concludes with the youngster writing to him in prison.

Katherine explained: "Yeah so [Sally's] hanging on until [Ryan's older] – because it would just be really interesting to meet him as a teenager and see how much of Tommy Lee Royce is flooding in his veins, no matter what Catherine Cawood tries to do about that." Sarah Lancashire, who plays Catherine Cawood, previously opened up about the show, telling Digital Spy: "I thought we'd already had the end but Sally feels there is a very final ending needed for the show and for Catherine. There's going to be a very big full-stop to the piece."

Sally also previously chatted about planning season three, telling Radio Times: "I was surprised [season two] did so well. I was terrified people would say, 'It's not as good as the first series'. I'd directed most of it and I'm a novice. I was happy the scripts were good, but nervous people would think it wasn't as well shot… I suppose in some way I haven't told the story of Tommy Lee Royce. We left it with the letter [from Ryan] and that's a whole can of worms. If Tommy wants to cause trouble, he can. So I hope it's left in a place where people will feel satisfied but equally there is more to say."