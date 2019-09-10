New Outlander photo shows first look at Brianna and Roger's family life We can't wait for Outlander season five

Since we have to wait until 2020 for the brand new series of Outlander, we will take every new photo and clip we can lay our hands on! The latest snap, which was shared by the official Outlander Twitter account, shows Brianna and Roger as they adjust to life in colonial America with their adorable baby son, Jemmy. In the new photo, baby Jemmy appears to have inherited his mother's (and his grandfather's) red hair, and both Brianna and Roger certainly looked loved up as they smile at one another.

The McKenzie family

The new series, which will be released on 16 February, has had a longer break between series than usual, and Starz boss Jeffrey Hirsch opened up about why at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. He explained: "The delay is mainly due to scheduling at the network. The decision behind everything that we do in terms of our programming schedule, obviously, is based on delivery schedules. We try to have something on the air to serve that premium female audience. So we have some shows coming before that serve the Power audience."

Brianna is Jamie and Claire's daughter

Of course, the upcoming season won't be all plain sailing for the pair, as season five on Outlander will be based on the fifth novel by Diana Galbadon, The Fiery Cross, and will see the Fraser family struggle with the upcoming American Revolution. However, there might be some changes from the plot like in previous seasons. Fans were notably disappointed in season four when Brianna gave birth without her parents with her, and actress Sophie Skelton defended the change from the novel, telling EW: "I can completely see why [fans were upset]. Obviously from the book, that is a beautiful scene, and I think it would have been a lovely Fraser family moment. But I think, luckily we make up for that when Brianna comes out with Jemmy and she realises that Roger isn’t with them. They have that lovely little family moment there. Unspoken things are said, especially at the dinner table scene when Bree comes back in. The Frasers are really there to support each other."

