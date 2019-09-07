Strictly Come Dancing 2019 kicks off – see all the best reactions here Keeeep dancing!

The sequins are in place and the dancing shoes are tied tight - Strictly Come Dancing kicked off its 17th series on Saturday night! Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are back on presenting duties, with Craig Revel Horwood, Shirely Ballas, Bruno Tonioli and Moti Mabuse seated behind the judging table. The British public has been eagerly awaiting the launch of BBC's world famous dancing competition for months, so it's no wonder that social media is alight with commentary.

Tess looked beautiful in a velvet navy dress alongside the ever-stunning Claudia who opted for a sparkly red suit. As always, the 47-year-old presenter's glossy dark locks almost stole the show before it had even begun! Highlights from tonight's show included a showstopping performance from none other than Kylie Minogue and some jaw-dropping performances from the professional dancers, plus viewers were thrilled that Neil Jones finally got a partner of his very own!

Claudia and Tess certainly know how to steal a show!

Here are our pick of some of the best social media reactions from this evening so far!

Emma and Anton he finally has a chance at winning I could cry with happiness #Strictly pic.twitter.com/CTZ9nBe3Qt — Georgia (@GeorgiaEH17) September 7, 2019

Fans were very excited to see that Anton Du Beke might have a chance of winning the show for once with his partner, Emma Barton. One Twitter user exclaimed: "Come on Anton! Time for the win!"

The feeling was pretty well shared on social media this evening!

We’re only 30 minutes into the series but nothing is going to top Neil actually getting a partner #Strictly pic.twitter.com/YK6c5rvXyz — ℕikki Millar (@_NikkiMillar) September 7, 2019

Of course the Neil glee was felt quite strongly too - with most people delighted to see that he finally got a partner!

Love that Neil has a partner this year!#Strictly #realtalent — Ola Jordan (@The_OlaJordan) September 7, 2019

One of HELLO!'s Strictly columnists Ola Jordan was super excited to see Neil Jones get a partner.

Jamie Laing was one of the first to react, and fans were devastated that he wasn't part of the show any more. Before the show started he let his followers know what he was gutted to be missing out.

I’m so excited that @bbcstrictly is starting tonight!! It’s so upsetting my journey ended so quickly but it doesn’t mean I won’t be supporting everyone each week!! Can’t wait to watch!!! X https://t.co/BsiDs5FswB — Jamie Laing (@JamieLaing_UK) September 7, 2019

Of course, no one was booted off tonight's show, it was all about getting to know the new contestants and their partners. So far it seems that Strictly fans have taken a special liking to new judge Motsi Mabuse and contestant Michelle Visage, with many of them taking to Twitter to say things such as "Motsi is stunning. A Queen. A legend. An icon" and "Michelle and Giovanni are the duo we never knew we needed."

MORE: Strictly's Gorka Marquez reflects on amazing year after celebrating 29th birthday with his loved ones

The Strictly professionals in rehearsals

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing's Janette Manrara teases new celebrity partner – but he's actually an old friend

Stick with us throughout the series to keep up-to-date with every sequined shake and step that takes place over the next few months. From the stars' faulty footwork to the judges' catty comments, we’ve got it all covered. Let the dancing commence!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.