Emmerdale star Charley Webb's son shows off incredible singing voice in new video The Debbie Dingle actress has a very talented son!

Charley Webb's son Buster is incredibly talented – and it looks like he's following in his parents' footsteps! The Emmerdale actress shared a video of her little boy singing with actress Katie Hill, 16, who plays Charley's on-screen daughter Sarah Sugden in the soap, and fans were seriously impressed. The mum-of-three shared footage on Instagram of Buster and Katie sitting at the table singing a rendition of Eddie Vedder's track Tonight You Belong To Me. Comments soon followed, with one person writing: "Wow, gave me goosebumps, just beautiful," while another user wrote: "Wow, that little man has some voice!" A third added: "Oh wow! I didn't want it to end."

Buster is Charley's oldest son with husband Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe in Emmerdale. The couple are also parents to three-year-old Bowie and newborn son Ace Gene, who was born in July. Charley is currently on maternity leave following Ace's birth, with her character Debbie having moved to Scotland to run a garage. Since Debbie's left the village, her daughter Sarah has been showing signs of rebellion after meeting new friend Danny, who is played by Denise Welch's son Louis Healy, and it's thought that a big storyline will follow in the next few months.

Buster is taking after his famous mum with his talents

Since baby Ace's arrival, Charley has been updating her fans on her post-partum journey as well as sharing some seriously cute photos of the newborn. Ace is doted on by his older brothers and Charley has also made sure to spend quality time with them so that they don't feel left out following their brother's arrival. At the beginning of September, the doting mum took Buster and Bowie out with her to a special high-profile event in Harrogate to launch the McDonald's Happy Readers campaign, which encourages families to read together by giving away free books in every Happy Meal. The two boys looked thrilled to be there, especially as all the books are written by comedian David Walliams – Buster's favourite author! At the event, Charley and her boys had a giggle as they read Vain Valentine, with Charley looking gorgeous in a charcoal grey ensemble and balayage hair.

Charley has a great relationship with her onscreen daughter, who plays Sarah Sugden in Emmerdale

Later taking to Instagram from the comfort of her home, the actress, who was dressed down in jeans and a black top, wrote: "AD: My favourite part of the kids evening routine is story time. We read together every evening and love taking it in turns to do 'all the voices' and have a little giggle together." She added: "I'm really excited to announce I am partnering with @mcdonaldsuk on their new #HappyReaders campaign which launches today! The scheme will provide a free World's Worst Children book (Buster's absolute favourite!) in every Happy Meal. Get yourself down to McDonald's before October 15th!"

