Kourtney Kardashian's $7.5m family mansion 'a block apart' from husband Travis Barker The star lives with her children Mason, Penelope and Reign

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker have their own sprawling mansions around the corner from each other, and Kris Jenner's daughter once explained to fans: "We're only a block apart!"

The newlyweds have purchased a joint beachouse which is rather impressive, but it's Kourtney's family home that's truly mind blowing.

The interior design enthusiast has styled her property to perfection much like her mother and sisters, and it comes complete with a dream pool and stunning rooms for her children Mason, Penelope and Reign.

The 40-year-old opened the doors to her children’s playhouse in an interview with Architectural Digest, explaining that she wanted it to be a technology-free place for them to play and read, with some old books that she and her sister Kim used to enjoy when they were children.

Kourtney Kardashian's kitchen

Kourtney's kitchen has a modern grey colour scheme, with stainless steel worktops and splashbacks, and a built-in shelf over the oven where she has a selection of herbs and spices on display. Glass-fronted cabinets offer a look at neatly-stacked plates, bowls and mugs.

Kourtney Kardashian's lounge

Kourtney certainly appears to have a flair for styling judging by this beautiful sitting room, which features neatly-stacked books on the coffee tables, an open log fire and array of sofas and a chaise longue creating a cosy ambience.

The mum-of-three styled her coffee table with vases of flowers, and a selection of books and candles.

Kourtney Kardashian's dining room

Kourtney invested in a collection of 12 Jeanneret teak conference chairs for her dining room — each worth anywhere from $6,000 to $10,000 – positioned at her dark wooden dining table.

Kourtney Kardashian's bedroom

Kourtney shared a look in what appears to be her bedroom in an Instagram post during the coronavirus lockdown. It featured an unmade large king size bed, a large fluffy white rug and a coffee table full of books and a vase with white flowers.

Kourtney Kardashian's wardrobe

Just like the rest of her family, Kourtney also has a wardrobe most women would dream of, with floor-to-ceiling shelving lined with her huge shoe collection, as well as open clothing rails and a cabinet of accessories.

Kourtney Kardashian's children's rooms

Her son Reign's bedroom, meanwhile, features a bed in the shape of a house, with built-in shelving for his toys on either side. The room has a curtained off section with a separate play area, and a cool monochrome colour palette.

Kourtney Kardashian's bathroom

How stylish is Kourtney’s bathroom? With a monochrome aesthetic featuring open shelving to display towels and all of her pampering essentials, plus a sleek vanity unit topped with a vase of red roses, it’s the perfect spot for the busy mum-of-three to unwind.

Kourtney Kardashian's guest bedroom

Kourtney previously gave fans a glimpse inside the guest room she has designed for visitors, which she said she wanted to give a "hotel vibe", with fresh bathrobes and towels, extra blankets and bottled water.

Kourtney Kardashian's backyard

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star no doubt proved incredibly popular with her children when she hosted an outdoor sleepover and movie screening in the garden of her home during the summer. She set up a huge screen and comfy seats with blankets on the lawn for her family to all relax on.

Kourtney held her daughter’s birthday party in the garden in 2018, with rainbow inflatables next to the pool for the fun event.

