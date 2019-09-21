Emmerdale star Samantha Giles announces she's quit the soap after seven years The Bernice Blackstock actress revealed the sad news on social media

Emmerdale star Samantha Giles has shocked fans after revealing she has quit the soap. The actress announced on Twitter that she has decided to leave her role after seven years of playing beautician Bernice Blackstock. Sharing the sad news with fans on Friday, Samantha tweeted: "After seven fabulous years I am shortly to be hanging up Bernice’s aprons and leaving the dales to pursue other creative projects. I will miss all the friends I’ve made on the show, but I’m very excited to be moving on to pastures new."

Samantha has played Bernice on and off since 1998

It's safe to say that Samantha's fans were devastated by her shock announcement, with one even begging her to continue playing Bernice. One said: "No you can't leave love Bernice but good luck to the future." While another added: "Oh Sam you are one of my favourites sorry to see you go but good luck in your next venture," and a third sobbed: "Can't believe it... Bernice is a fantastic character. Will miss her. Good luck".

MORE: Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy Dingle's pregnancy bombshell revealed

Samantha and her Emmerdale co-stars

The 48-year-old first joined Emmerdale as Bernice in 1998, playing a barmaid in The Woolpack, before fleeing the village in 2002 after catching her first husband in bed with another man. She briefly returned in 2002, before a more permanent return to the Dales in 2012, where she has stayed until now. Samantha's character Bernice has been at the centre of several dramatic storylines, including her failed married to the closeted Lawrence White, and the tragic death of her ex-husband Ashley Thomas from dementia.

There is no news yet on when Samantha will leave the soap or when we will see Bernice on our TV screens for the last time. One thing is for sure though, she will be missed.

MORE: Emmerdale actress Charley Webb asks fans for help with baby Ace's feeding struggle

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.