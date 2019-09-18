Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy Dingle's pregnancy bombshell revealed Lisa Riley's alter-ego is well and truly back in the Dales!

Emmerdale fans have adored seeing Mandy Dingle back in town - and she's up to no good once again! Next week, Lisa Riley's alter-ego will make up an elaborate pregnancy lie to help Paddy out. Elsewhere, another bombshell is about to rock the other side of the Dales as Graham demands to know if he is Millie's father after finding out her birth date, leaving Andrea worried that her family unit is built on a lie.

Mandy tells everyone she's pregnant

Mandy decides to pretend that she's pregnant so that she can attend an antenatal class with Paddy that Chas doesn't want to attend. With the two exes spending time together make them reminise about their past? Or does Chas have nothing to worry about?

Mandy attends Paddy's antenatal class

Moira finds out about Harriet and Will

Moira and Nate are determined to make the most of their time together in the caravan without Cain being around, but worry when Matty almost walks in. Matty and Ryan then settle down outside the caravan, leaving Moira feeling trapped. Moira eventually climbs out of the caravan, but comes face to face with Matty. The following day, Harriet offers her support to Moira in the lead up to Holly's death anniversary, and she is grateful. However, she's later shocked to hear of Harriet's relationship with Will, and even more so when she discovers that Cain already knew their history. Later, after a confrontation at the Harvest Festival, Harriet and Will's relationship goes public in the worst way possible, leaving Cain disgusted by Moira's behaviour.

Millie ends up in hospital, and Graham is convinced he's her father

Graham demands answers about Millie's real father

Jamie ends up causing an accident while out on his horse, resulting in Millie being knocked down. Kim assures Jamie that he isn't to blame for the accident as they wait for the doctor's verdict, while Graham demands answers from Andrea when she reveals Millie's late of birth. Andrea is horrified when Graham asks if he is Millie's father, but later worries that her family is built on a lie as Graham keeps persisting.

