Coronation Street fans stunned by Evelyn's dig at Holly Willoughby's teeth Corrie's Evelyn Plummer couldn’t resist taking a jab at Holly Willoughby

Corrie fans were left shocked in the wake of Monday night's episode, after Evelyn Plummer poked fun at Holly Willoughby's teeth, referring to the This Morning presenter as: "Her with the teeth." Evelyn – played by Maureen Lipman – is Fiz Brown's mother-in-law and isn't a fan of the fact that Fiz home schools her daughter, Faith, since she left a behavioural school in Birmingham. Since then Fiz has been trying to get her back into school, and was excited after receiving a letter inviting her to discuss her daughter's education.

Even Evelyn chimed in, saying: "Well they'd better get a move on. Sitting there in her pyjamas." Fiz fired back that she'd already planned out all of Faith's lessons for the day, but Evelyn wasn't having any of it, remarking: "Oh, let me guess - 9.30, Dora the Explorer, 10.30 This Morning with what's his name and her with the teeth. I don't know whether they get on, those two."

Corrie fans were left in stitches

Evelyn's comments about Holly sent Corrie fans on a Twitter frenzy. One wrote: "I'm absolutely howling at Evelyn. The best thing to happen to Corrie in years," and another added: "Love Evelyn 10.30 this morning with what his face @Schofe and the one with the teeth I’ve heard many different names for @hollywills never the one with the teeth before #ThisMorning @itvcorrie #CoronationStreet #Corrie @thismorning."

Maureen Lipman plays the grouchy gran on the soap

It seems Evelyn's comments left one Twitter user a little confused, however. The unsure Corrie fan tweeted: "'Her with the teeth' – is that Holly or Ruth?"

