Coronation Street's Tina O'Brien's Manchester family home is so relatable – tour inside

Tina O'Brien has a bustling family life at home with her husband Adam Crofts, whom she married on New Year's Eve in 2018, and children Scarlett and Beau.

The Coronation Street actress lives in Manchester in a beautiful property with modern interiors and a sprawling garden. And while you might anticipate all celebrities' homes to be spotless, Tina is not afraid to show off the realities of life at home with her kids – from Christmas chaos to messy toys and her pet pooches. See all the candid photos of the actress' beautiful home…

Tina O'Brien's lounge © Instagram Christmas is the perfect time of year to dress up your home with trees, garlands and lights, and that's exactly what Tina has done over the past few years. Back in 2017, she shared a sweet photo of her dog sleeping on the floor of her lounge, which boasted cream carpets, a grey rug, white walls and spotlights. A slate grey armchair topped with assorted cushions, a gilded gold mirror, an oversized floor lamp and lanterns finished off her calming space.

Tina O'Brien's living room © Instagram The pristine floors and surfaces had been covered with toys, magazines, chairs and more in the following photo, which was taken just 24 hours later! "I need to tidy up, but instead I'm going to have a glass of wine and turn the lights down low," she relatably quipped, while a children's show was playing on the TV positioned on a black unit.

Tina O'Brien's living room © Instagram When the curtains are drawn, floor-to-ceiling windows offer views over the private garden surrounded by tall hedges.

Tina O'Brien's garden © Instagram "When the light fades you’ll find me here with a glass of bubbles #gardenlove," Tina wrote next to a dreamy photo of her garden. With her double doors open, the mother-of-two looked out onto her decking where she had positioned white garden furniture topped with grey cushions surrounding a circular carpet with a white table. A potted palm tree and fairy lights added mood lighting for summer evenings, while flower beds and a large wooden structure (possibly a tree house) were visible in the background.

Tina O'Brien's kitchen © Instagram The double doors lead into her kitchen, where she has white marble worktops and a long dining table with plush green leather chairs next to the doors – perfect for indoor-outdoor entertaining.

Tina O'Brien's kitchen © Instagram Skylights added more natural light to the space and the white walls were decorated with framed pictures.

Tina O'Brien's bedroom © Instagram Upstairs, Tina's neutral colour scheme continued with the cream carpets and grey built-in wardrobes in the bedroom. A large double bed with a grey headboard had been topped with floral bedsheets, while the foliage extended to the grey tree-print wallpaper.

Tina O'Brien's hall © Instagram Perhaps the quirkiest place in Tina's home is her hallway, which she revealed in a mirror selfie. Showing off her pretty dungaree dress, the actress stood in front of a silver floor mirror that reflected a duck-print wallpaper on her landing.

Tina O'Brien's hall © Instagram An IKEA white unit added storage under the cream-carpeted stairs – clearly a favourite spot for her dogs to sit!

Tina O'Brien's hall © Instagram The personalised touches of the home were visible in a snap of her white side table, where she had proudly displayed family photos and an award. A framed picture reading: "All you need is love" hung on the wall above the table.

