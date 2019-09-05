Holly Willoughby celebrates 10th anniversary with TV husband Phillip Schofield Congratulations to the pair!

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have lots to celebrate! The TV duo are marking their 10th year of working together on This Morning. Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, Holly shared a rare throwback of the pair from a decade ago. "Happy @thismorning anniversary @schofe... 10 years of pure joy and laughter... so lucky to share a sofa with you," she gushed in the caption. In return, Phillip said: "Happy 10th telly anniversary @holywills @thismorning lots of love bestie."

In 2006, in recognition of her work as a children's television presenter, Holly won a BAFTA - which then landed her a job with Phillip on ITV's Dancing on Ice. Three years later, the mum-of-three bagged herself a seat alongside her co-host on This Morning. Their on-screen partnership has led to huge success with their flagship programme winning multiple awards at the National Television Awards, TRIC Awards and the TV Choice Awards for Best Daytime Show.

Following their posts, fans quickly rushed to social media to congratulate the TV duo on their incredible on-screen partnership. "My favourite couple, I can't wait to watch you every day. Congratulations and here's to many more happy years," wrote one viewer, while another said: "Happy anniversary. You are brilliant together and put a smile on lots of faces. Here's to many more." A third post read: "Wow! Longer than many marriages! Happy Anniversary you two."

In a recent interview with The Sun, Phillip opened up about his special friendship with Holly. "For me in Holly, it's someone I trust entirely and completely and someone who trusts me, not just on the telly but, you know, with our lives," he explained. "I don't think there's anything that we don't know about each other - we know each other's strengths and each other's weaknesses." He added: "She's like the sister I never had. I adore my brother, but I never had a sister and Holly is like my younger sister and that's a lovely position to be in."

