Richard and Judy to replace Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning - details

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are being replaced by Richard and Judy on This Morning. The original hosts will return to present the daytime hit show next month. It will be the first time in 18 years that they’ll be back together presenting on the famous sofa. The couple launched This Morning 31 years ago, hosting for 13 years before they handed over the presenting baton in 2001.

But fans of Holly and Phil shouldn't panic as the TV veteran's only appear to be guest-hosting the popular ITV magazine show for one day only – on Friday 25 October. Holly and Phil don't usually host the show on a Friday, handing over to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford. But with kids being off school during that week, it looks like Eamonn and Ruth may have landed the role of main hosts from Monday to Thursday.

Richard and Judy launched This Morning 31 years ago

Speaking of their return to the sofa, Richard and Judy said: "This Morning holds a very special place in our hearts, so we couldn’t be more delighted to take the helm once again." This Morning Editor Martin Frizell said: "The This Morning family, both in the studio and at home, have been wanting to see Richard and Judy guest present the show for a while now. The time finally felt right and we can’t wait to have these broadcasting legends back on the sofa."

Holly and Phil will likely take the week off for half-term

The couple’s time on the show was legendary including interviews with the then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, avid celebrity fan George Michael and a very young Phillip Schofield, who Richard described as "a sex symbol". Richard and Judy covered the sad death of Diana, Princess of Wales, introduced the first-ever live testicular exam on air, as well as the first live gay blessing and presented whilst there was a naked streaker on the famous floating weather map.

Watch Richard and Judy host This Morning on Friday 25 October from 10.30am on ITV.

