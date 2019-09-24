The Great British Bake Off stars Alice and Henry are NOT dating These GBBO bakers aren't actually dating we're afraid

Fans of the Great British Bake Off were delighted when they heard reports that two of the bakers, Alice and Henry, were actually dating after having met on the show. The romance would have been the first one to come out of the series (even though it has produced plenty of long-lasting friendships). However, according to Digital Spy, the pair aren't actually going out. Boo!

The pair are friends in and out of the tent!

The site purports that the pair are actually just friends, and they have indeed spent plenty of time with outside of the tent! Alice recently shared a folder of snaps of herself with Henry after winning Star Baker during Bread Week. She captioned the post: "I've been overwhelmed with the support I received for winning star baker last week, and very thankful for all the messages of congratulations, so thank you! Finding it harder to find time to bake now the new school term has started and the marking is flooding in, but I’m very excited to watch another episode tonight!" Henry replied to the post: "I might exclusively take shadow photos from now on."

They are reportedly not dating

The pair are also good friends with fellow baker Michael, and the group took a day trip to Oxford in August where they went on a boat ride, visited some sights and enjoyed the sunny weather. They also celebrated Michael winning Star Baker during a group screening, and Alice shared a post of the sweet moment, writing: "He is our STAR. An incredible week for @mschakraverty, first Hollywood Handshake of the season and a very well deserved Star Baker! Loved watching last night's show with these wonderful people!" Week five of Bake Off will be 'Twenties week', where the bakers will have to make traditional 1920s-themed goodies including custard pies for the signature bake, and a tiered cocktail cake for the showstopper challenge.

