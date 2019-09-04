The Great British Bake Off's Jamie Finn surprises fans with emotional letter after shock exit We're not crying, you're crying!

Fan favourite Jamie Finn left The Great British Bake Off last night, and he's addressed his departure in a heartfelt tweet. In a letter posted to The Great British Bake Off's Twitter, Jamie wrote: "Thank you so much for all the messages I've been sent and for the love I have received. It means so much that everyone has had so much fun watching Bake Off! I'm overwhelmed by the support I've been given on social media which I really wasn't expecting and it has made my Bake Off experience even better which I never ever thought would be possible. I love you all! Bake Off has genuinely been the best experiences of my life and I've loved every second of it!

"I hope I haven't let anyone down by leaving so early. I gave it my best shot, which is all I could have asked for from myself. Although I am devastated that I couldn't come back to bake next week, I definitely deserved to go when I did because it wouldn't have been fair for any of the other bakers to go - they are all super talented!"

Jamie was the second person to leave the series, and the cheeky 20-year-old waiter from Surrey fell at the Biscuit Week hurdle. Fans stormed Twitter after Jamie's departure and it quickly became clear that the budding baker is going to be sorely missed. One Twitter user wrote: "He's my winner, love watching him. He's a fun, bubbly person who will do great things in life," and another added: "I loved the fact he smiled throughout. Having fun – what it's all about! Made us smile."

We're sure this isn't the last we'll be seeing of the talented Jamie…

