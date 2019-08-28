The Great British Bake Off's illustrator celebrates ten seasons of his incredible job What a treat!

Have you ever wondered who draws the stunning illustrations shown in every series of The Great British Bake Off? Now's your chance to learn more! The artist behind those beautiful drawings took to Twitter to share his history with the show, in honour of its tenth season, which started on Tuesday night.

Michelle was the first Star Baker of the 2019 season

In a series of tweets, Tom Hovey wrote: "I moved to London in 2010 & got a job logging footage in the edit of the first episode. The editor (Simon Evans) & the director (Andy Devonshire) decided there was a visual element missing from the show. Something to help the viewers understand what was hopefully being created… I got the gig and the rest is history!"

Tom went on to say that he and his Studio Hovey design team, who he named as Caspar Wain, Alex Hovey, Sophie Ridley, Liam Callebout and Lauren Gore, have drawn over 3000 bakes since the show began. He also paid tribute to his wife, Candy, for putting up with him sometimes missing anniversaries and date nights as a result. Overall, he called the job: "the hardest, longest, most challenging and brilliant project I’ve ever been a part of".

Fans loved this unknown fact, responding: "Can honestly say that since I started watching bake off the illustrations of the cakes have been my favourite part, they’re so visually pleasing, so thank you," and "Your illustrations are my second favourite thing about #GBBO, right after how kind and supportive the bakers are with each other," while a third suggested: "Surely they’d make a fantastic book?"

Series 10 of @BritishBakeOff starts today. Which means I’ve been producing the illustrations for 10 years! #GBBO

Here is what series 1’s winning illustrations looked like in 2010 and Series 9 looked like 2018. pic.twitter.com/uIRGwtk7Tk — Tom Hovey (@tomhoveyart) August 27, 2019

Tom has been providing illustrations for Bake Off since season one

The new season of the show is the third season to air on Channel 4 since it moved from the BBC in 2017. Original presenters Mel and Sue and judge Mary Berry opted not to make the move, but Paul Hollywood did, and he and legendary restaurateur and author Prue Leith now make a formidable judging team. The new hosts, QI presenter Sandi Toksvig and comedian Noel Fielding, have also been warmly embraced by viewers.

The 2019 group of bakers is the youngest yet – with two of the contestants just 20 years old. On Tuesday night, 32-year-old support worker Dan was the first to leave the tent after failing to impress in a series of challenging cake bakes, while Michelle became the first Star Baker of the year, but it's still anyone's game. One thing's for sure, though: whoever takes the cake, Tom Hovey will capture it in style.

