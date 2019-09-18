Paul Hollywood rips off Mary Berry's catchphrase and fans are NOT happy The Great British Bake Off judge tried his hand at Marry Berry's most famous catchphrase and it didn't go down well

Great British Bake Off fans were far from impressed with Paul Hollywood after he seemingly stole Marry Berry's famous catchphrase. The 53-year-old baker tried his hand at Mary's infamous "soggy bottoms" line, and viewers were left disgruntled. When talking about Tuesday night's baking challenge, which involved pastry and curd, Paul warned: "You're challenging the bakers on making the curd, but also the pastry, which can be tricky." His co-judge Prue Leith added: "I want to see the layers of pastry, and you do need to bake it blind." Paul then chimed in: "Or you'll get a soggy bottom!"

Fans flocked to Twitter to discuss their dismay at Paul's attempt to make the famous catchphrase his own. One tweeted: "You can't say 'soggy bottom' anymore. Not since our Mary left," and another added: "No Paul you don't get to say soggy bottom! That's Mary's line."

Paul and Mary were once co-judges

Paul hasn't had the best time on Bake Off recently, and was left feeling disappointed after a particularly bad technical challenge on Tuesday night's show, in which nearly all the bakers failed to impress. Tasked with making Maids of Honour tarts, the bakers really struggled with both the pastry and curd. Paul even stormed away from the table while tasting the baker's creations – albeit jokingly.

Paul was excited to see Bake Off take over Piccadilly Circus on Wednesday morning

Eyeing the various baked goods, he said: "They’re awful. They’re really bad… By and large, they’re all a little too shallow." Looking at Priya's bake, who placed last in the challenge, Paul even went so far as to say: "What? I’m not even going to look at that one." Even Steph, who came out on top, wasn't overwhelmed with praise, as Prue Leith said: "I wish I could say they were the best Maids of Honour I'd ever eaten. But they were certainly the best of these lot. Well done."

