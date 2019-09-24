Former Strictly star made surprise appearance on Saturday's live show Once in Strictly Come Dancing, always in Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing has seen many pro dancers and celebrities take part in the show over the years, and many of them have spoken highly of its family-like atmosphere backstage. So much so, that many friendships – and relationships are formed. And on Saturday night, eagle-eyed fans spotted a very familiar face in the audience of Strictly's live show, as Dr Ranj was there to watch his former dance partner Janette Manrara with her new partner, Paralympian Will Bayley. Ranj even joined Janette and Will during last-minute rehearsals ahead of their dance, and the trio caught up with Joe Sugg and Kim Winston on The Official Strictly Podcast. Joe joked: "Ranj is always in the audience, I think he has a residency at Elstree, he must too!"

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Dr Ranj was in the audience on Saturday night

On the advice he would give Will, the This Morning star said: "Oh my gosh, where do I start? First and foremost, just enjoy it! Go out there and have fun, don't let the excitement take over too much but you know what, just enjoy the dancing." When asked how he felt being back on the show, Ranj admitted: "It's so weird, part of me is really relieved because I can just watch the show and really enjoy it, but part of me is a bit gutted too as I want to do it too!" Will then quipped: "He's our team captain."

Ranj was there to support Janette Manrara and her new partner Will Bayley

Dr Ranj wasn't the only famous face in the audience on Saturday's live show. AJ Pritchard's younger brother and Love Island star Curtis was also spotted in the crowds to cheer on AJ and his partner, YouTube star Saffron Baker. It was an incredible opening show and the judges were amazed at just how well the couples performed on week one of the competition. Will and Janette, who danced the Quickstep to Pencil Full of Lead by Paulo Nutini, scored an impressive 26 points, while AJ and Saffron danced the Tango to Lips Are Moving by Meghan Trainor, coming away from the dance floor with 27 points. The couple that stole the show on Saturday without a doubt was Oti Mabuse and former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher, who got everyone on the dance floor with their Samba to La Vida Es Un Carnaval by Celia Cruz. The couple were rewarded the highest score of the night, with all four judges giving them eight points.

