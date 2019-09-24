Former Strictly star Charlotte Hawkins reveals she felt 'picked on' by judge Craig Revel Horwood The Good Morning Britain star didn't have a good experience with Craig Revel Horwood

Charlotte Hawkins has revealed that she was "unfairly" judged by Craig Revel Horwood during her 2017 stint on Strictly Come Dancing. The Good Morning Britain star admitted on Tuesday's show that while she knew what she had signed up for, she felt she was treated more harshly than other contestants. Charlotte's comments come after reports claimed that Craig may be poised to leave the show after being asked to "tone down" his comments.

"I knew what I was getting myself in for. I know you're going to have comments thrown at you you're going to be criticised or whatever else," the 44-year-old said during a discussion alongside former Strictly pro Kristina Rihanoff. She added: "He [Craig] would have called me a dance disaster and all the rest of it and that's fine. You know they're there in a pantomime villain capacity. I was frustrated because I felt I wasn't dealt with fairly, you do feel like you're being picked on and you feel it's not judged fairly."

Charlotte appeared alongside Brendan Cole in 2017

Kristina agreed with Charlotte and said that negative comments from the judges can have a detrimental effect on contestants' confidence. She said: "You work with somebody all week, and you work really hard and you build a confidence, and then your confidence is completely broken. You pick up the pieces again and you think 'I don't want to do the show anymore'. I want to see Craig train one celebrity for one day."

Craig is known for his harsh critique

Craig recently revealed he was told by the BBC to apologise to Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacey Dooley after his jibe about her relationship with her dance partner - and now-boyfriend Kevin Clifton. During the pre-recorded live show last month, the judge made a reference to the pair, claiming Stacey's win was down to their blossoming romance. He later issued an apology via The Sun. However, Craig has now suggested that show bosses made him apologise. "Did I (say sorry) or was that the BBC," he told new! Magazine. "Oh yes I did. It was very grovel-ly. It doesn't even sound like me. You'd think I'd done something really out of order."

