Strictly Come Dancing: week two songs and dances revealed Will Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse be knocked off the top spot?

Strictly Come Dancing got underway last week, with Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse sashaying straight to the top of the leaderboard with their impressive Samba. But can they stay there? The new songs and dances for week two of the competition have been released, with the current favourites taking on the Waltz, which they will perform to the track What The World Needs Now by Burt Bacharach. CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual and his partner Amy Dowden, who are currently in second place with 31 points thanks to their Cha-Cha-Cha, will be dancing the Foxtrot to The Way You Look Tonight by Frank Sinatra - and will no doubt be hoping to pip Kelvin and Oti to the top spot this week.

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse are currently top of the leaderboard

Radio DJ Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell, who received a score of 30 for their Foxtrot, are trying their hand at the Jive to Dance With Me Tonight by Olly Murs, while Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice, currently also on 30 points, will be taking to the dance floor with the Viennese Waltz, performed to That's Amore by Dean Martin. Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard will be hoping to improve on their 27 points for the Tango with the Cha-Cha-Cha, performed to One Touch by Jess Glynne and Jax Jones, while Will Bayley and Janette Manrara are swapping the Quickstep for the Salsa, danced to 1,2,3 by Gloria Estefan.

Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard

Actress Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke, currently on 23 points, will be performing the Foxtrot to Sunshine of Your Love by Cream (the Ella Fitzgerald version), while Mike Bushell and Katya Jones are swapping the Jive for the American Smooth, danced to Rhinestone Cowboy by Glen Campbell. Alex Scott and Neil Jones are performing the Cha-Cha-Cha to the sounds of What I Did For Love by David Guetta, Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe will be dancing the Samba to Let The Groove Get In by Justin Timberlake, and Emma Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec are taking on the Tango, which will be performed to Sucker by the Jonas Brothers.

Kevin Clifton and his partner Anneka Rice

David James and his partner Nadiya Bychkova, who received 17 for their Foxtrot, will dance the Paso Doble to Espana Cani, and Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton, who currently have 14 points, are swapping the Cha-Cha-Cha for the Waltz, performed to Run To You by Whitney Houston. Chris Ramsey and Karen Clifton, who are second from bottom with 13, are taking on the Charleston to Out Of Our Heads by Take That, and James Cracknell and Luba Mushtuk – on 11 - are dancing the Jive to Tutti Frutti by Little Richard.

This weekend will see the first couple eliminated from the 2019 series. All the scores from last week's show will be combined with the scores for their week two dances, as well as the results from the public vote, to determine who'll be the first couple to leave the competition this year.

James Cracknell and Luba Mushtuk

WEEK TWO DANCES AND SONGS

Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton: 'Run To You' by Whitney Houston – Waltz

Alex Scott and Neil Jones: 'What I Did For Love' by David Guetta ft Emeli Sande – Cha Cha

Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe: 'Let The Groove Get In' by Justin Timberlake – Samba

David James and Nadiya Bychkova: 'Espana Cani' – Paso Doble

Chris Ramsey and Karen Clifton: 'Out Of Our Heads' by Take That – Charleston

Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell: 'Dance With Me Tonight' by Olly Murs – Jive

Emma Weymouth and Aljaž Škorjanec: 'Sucker' by Jonas Brothers – Tango

Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke: 'Sunshine Of Your Love' by Cream (Ella Fitzgerald version) – Foxtrot

James Cracknell and Luba Mushtuk: 'Tutti Frutti' by Little Richard – Jive

Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden: 'The Way You Look Tonight' by Frank Sinatra – Foxtrot

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse: 'What The World Needs Now' by Burt Bacharach – Waltz

Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice: 'That's Amore' by Dean Martin – Viennese Waltz

Mike Bushell and Katya Jones: 'Rhinestone Cowboy' by Glen Campbell – American Smooth

Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard: 'One Touch' by Jess Glynne and Jax Jones – Cha Cha

Will Bayley and Janette Manrara: '1, 2, 3' by Gloria Estefan – Salsa