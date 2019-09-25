Zoe Ball's son Woody Cook reveals he's 'worried' he's only liked for his famous parents The Circle kicked off on Channel 4 on Tuesday

Zoe Ball's son Woody Cook has taken his first leap into the limelight by starring on Channel 4's second series of The Circle. But the 18-year-old made a heartbreaking confession during the opening episode on Tuesday, revealing he's "worried people are friends with him because of who his parents are". Speaking in his introduction, Woody, whose dad is Norman 'Fatboy Slim' Cook, confessed: "I'm always worried people are only friends with me because of who my parents are, and this is my chance in The Circle to see if they're friends because of me. I'm ready for some judgement! People think I talk too much. I'm friendly. I mean, that sounds really big-headed but I'm here to prove I'm not."

Woody and his famous parents

Ahead of his TV debut, Zoe paid a sweet tribute to her first-born on Instagram. Sharing Woody's official photo from the show on her page, Zoe wrote: "Good luck to my best boy on his adventure on @c4thecircle proud mamalady X." The Circle host Emma Willis was one of the first to comment on Zoe's message to wish him luck, writing: "He's going to be fab." Other famous faces supporting Woody include Kate Thornton and former Strictly star Ian Waite.

Woody has joined season two of The Circle

Earlier this week, Woody revealed the advice that Zoe and his dad have both given him. They told him: "What you say on TV is out there forever. You can't unsay it and once you share too much, you never unshare it." The Circle follows eight different people who live their lives for three weeks in the same apartment complex but don't actually meet. Instead, they communicate through an app. The aim of the game show is to avoid being blocked and eliminated, which then results in the other contestants discovering whether or not the person was who they said they were, or someone else. The winner receives £100,000.

