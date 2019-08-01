Zoe Ball loses nearly 800,000 listeners since taking over Radio 2 breakfast show Zoe Ball has lost nearly 800k followers, but why?

The latest industry figures have revealed that Zoe Ball has lost 780,000 weekly listeners for her Radio 2 breakfast show. The It Takes Two presenter took over from Chris Evans after he left the radio station to join Virgin Radio back in 2018. Although Zoe's figures have gone from 9.05m to 8.27m, the breakfast show continues to be the most popular one on the air at that time. However, it now means that Ken Bruce's mid-morning show is the most popular in the UK, with an amazing 8.49m followers.

Speaking about the news, Ken said: "After 34 years as a part of the BBC Radio 2 family, I'm astounded that the allure of my daily grumpy musings, coupled with PopMaster, continue to entertain. Many thanks to the long-suffering listeners." Meanwhile, BBC Radio 1's Greg James has 5.19m listeners, while Nick Ferrari's LBC breakfast show has 1.4m.

Zoe opened up about taking over from the show in October 2018, tweeting: "I'm absolutely cock a hoop to be following in the giant footsteps of Chris Evans as the host of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show. To be the first woman to present this very special show is both an honour and privilege. Believe me, I'm not underestimating the enormity of the task ahead."

Fans had a mixed reaction to the news, with one suggesting that the music played has a part in the loss of listeners, writing: "This has a deeper message about Radio 2. I used to enjoy listening to any R2 programme during the week, but the quality of music played on this station has dipped dramatically. Very dull and repetitive music played new and old. A change is needed." Another person added: "I see people are going in on [Zoe Ball] and maybe she deserves it. But the reality is that hoping for her to prop up a dying medium is a bit much. Give Zoe Ball a podcast and she would dwarf her current numbers. Give her a Spotify playlist, the same. Radio is dead! Move on!"

