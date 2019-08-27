Fans question why Zoe Ball was missing from Strictly Come Dancing launch New co-host Rylan Clark-Neal was on hand though

Strictly Come Dancing has officially arrived! The spectacular launch show was filmed on Monday night and it was all the glitz and glamour we hoped it would be. But there was one very famous face missing from the list of VIPs in attendance – Zoe Ball. The It Takes Two host was notably absent from the glittery red carpet, with even her new co-host Rylan Clark-Neal addressing her no-show on Twitter. Alongside a picture of himself suited and booted for the event, Rylan, 30, shared to his Twitter followers: "Missed my lovely @ZoeTheBall today. But can’t wait to get @bbcstrictly started with her," alongside a love heart emoji.

Rylan will join Zoe on It Takes Two next month

Rylan wasn't the only one to notice her absence though, as many fans questioned why she didn't join her new co-star, with one tweeting: "Why wasn’t she there? Is that a bad omen? I’m worried now…" Zoe has yet to reveal the reason she skipped the event, but one major factor could be her early morning starts to present her breakfast show on BBC Radio 2. Zoe gets up at 3.50 am ahead of her 6.30 am show, so quite possibly chose a few extra hours in bed instead of the Strictly launch – and we don't blame her. That's one early start!

READ: Kevin Clifton reveals Russell Brand helped him get over Karen split

Was Zoe's early morning start the reason for her absence?

Zoe wasn't the only one missing from the launch though. RuPaul's Drag Race star Michelle Visage was nowhere to be seen on the red carpet and missed out on all the sequinned fun of the night. According to reports, she had a very good reason for not joining in on the fun. The 50-year-old TV star is still in America due to other filming commitments and couldn’t get back to the UK on time, reports The Sun.

Michelle was also missing from the event

READ: Joe Sugg announces hugely exciting Strictly Come Dancing news

Despite being one celeb down, the launch show was a roaring success with the remaining 14 celebrities, judges Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and new judge Moti Mabuse all strutting their stuff in front of an excited crowd. The evening even concluded with an amazing performance from the one and only Kylie Minogue!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.