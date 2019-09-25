Fans of The Circle have already decided who they want to win Protect The Circle's Tim at all costs!

The Circle is back on our screens – and fans are already rooting for their favourite! The popular Channel 4 show, which first premiered on 2018, sees a group of contestants each living in a different department and communicating with each other over text messages. As such, they can choose whether to catfish the other contestants and pretend to be a completely different person or just be themselves. This season of the popular series includes Zoe Ball's son, Woody, and the one and only Richard Madeley – but it appears that fans have already been won over by 58-year-old academic, Tim.

Fans are loving university professor Tim

Tim describes himself as a cross between "Santa and Mrs Doubtfire", and viewers instantly fell in love with him, his penchant for bow ties and his pet cat, who he brought on the show with him. One person wrote: "Nah let's not bother wasting 3 weeks here, just bank transfer this guy the £100k and let's get on with our lives," while another added: "Yes Tim, theology professor and ex monk, love you already." A third person enthusiastically tweeted: "TIM IS THE MOST PRECIOUS HUMAN BEING SO WELL EDUCATED AND JUST BEING NICE WHILE CUDDLING HIS CAT GIVE HIM THE £100K NOW."

Richard also joined the show

Fans were also delighted to see This Morning's Richard Madeley on the show, particularly when he brought his guitar into the apartment with him! The 63-year-old TV veteran will be catfishing his fellow contestants with some help from viewers, who decided his profile by voting. Chatting about taking part in the series, he said: "I get asked to do things all the time, and usually the answer is 'No thank you' because it sounds a bit boring. This is genuinely different. It's not your normal reality show. It's got quite a lot going for it intellectually."

