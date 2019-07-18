Ant and Dec start work on I'm a Celebrity - see what they're up to We can't wait to see Ant back in the jungle!

Ant McPartlin is officially returning to I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! to present alongside his co-host, Declan Donnelly, and we can't wait to see him back on the show! The pair were spotted filming a new promotional trailer for the show, which will air later this year. ITV confirmed to HELLO! that the new promo was filmed this week, and that in the video the cheeky duo will be setting sail to Australia.

Ant and Dec are filming the promo

The presenter took a year off from television work to focus on his recovery from alcohol addiction after causing a car crash from drink driving. During his time off, he was replaced by Holly Willoughby. Although the This Morning presenter was well liked by viewers, fans have been delighted to hear that Ant will be returning to the show. One person wrote: "Awesome news. Love Holly and she did a fabulous job but come on its Ant and Dec." Another person added: "Excellent news! Excited already!" A third person suggested that Ant and Dec should present with Holly, writing: "Aww that’s okay but would be good to see the three of them working together."

Dec has also previously spoken about Holly potentially returning to the jungle. Chatting at the BAFTAs, he said: "That's kind of down to her I suppose [if she wants to come back], she was fantastic out there last year. She made it clear that she's seen it as a one-year thing so I don't think she'll be back this year – but you never know, there's plenty of time between now and then. Holly came in and did a fantastic job, and she loved it and we loved having her. It had a different feel to it this year but it was really fun."

