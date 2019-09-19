Ant and Dec back petition to raise £5m to get Piers Morgan into I'm a Celebrity Make. This. Happen.

Ant and Dec have been very open about their wish to convince Piers Morgan to join I'm a Celebrity, so much so that they've even started backing a petition. On Thursday, Piers tweeted: "Like I said, £5 million & I'll come and munch kangaroo testicles. Not a penny less." In response, TV star Tom Harwood asked Ant and Dec on Twitter: "Shall we start a fundraiser?" The I'm a Celeb co-hosts immediately retweeted the suggestion.

The pair made their wishes known during a visit to the Royal Television Society conference in Cambridge on Wednesday, when Dec said: "Piers has said he would do it for a certain amount of money, which I think we could meet, but he keeps on wriggling out of it." Ant added: "We have a list that we get every year and we add to it and subtract from it. On our list at the moment, one person we are tracking down this year is Richard Madeley. Tim Westwood. I would like to see that. Alan Shearer, the list is endless."

Piers said he would do I'm a Celebrity for £5m

Viewers won't find out until November who is heading to the jungle Down Under, but so far quite a few names have been bandied around. Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall teased fans this month when he shared a photo of himself on Instagram, posing in a woodland area, wearing hiking boots and all.

It was Alan's caption that sent fans into a frenzy as he wrote: "........it's a jungle out there." The 37-year-old added a caterpillar emoji as well as a winking face emoticon. His fellow Corrie star Ryan Thomas seemed to confirm that Alan is joining the reality TV show, as he replied: "Can't wait to see you in the jungle congratulations mate."

The pair are returning to host the show this winter

Love Island fan favourite Maura Higgins, EastEnders actor Danny Dyer and Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain are also among the rumoured contestants. Nadiya said on Lorraine: "I'd love to do the jungle though, if I was offered. I like being dirty and mucky and like the idea of living in the outdoors, flying out the planes. I wouldn't mind that [cooking for camp]. I don't know what I would do with rice and beans! There is something about being in the jungle that really excites me." Watch this space!

