Ant McPartlin moving into £6million mansion with girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett It's a new start for the Britain’s Got Talent judge

Ant McPartlin has reached a huge relationship milestone with his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett, as they prepare to move in together. The couple will reportedly move into Ant’s new £6million mansion in September, after spending the past year working on renovations to transform it into their dream home.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge bought the seven-bedroom mansion a year ago, and is set to live there with Anne-Marie, her two daughters from a previous relationship, and their pet dogs. And with modern amenities, a huge open plan kitchen and dining room, several reception rooms, as well as a great spot close to a park, it has everything they could possibly ask for.

Ant will no longer be neighbours with Dec and his wife Ali

Not only will the move mark an exciting new chapter for Ant and his girlfriend, but it will also be the end of an era for the TV presenter and his co-host Declan Donnelly, who have been neighbours for the past two decades.

Ant and Dec have lived close to each other in Chiswick, west London, for many years. However, Ant has reportedly handed the keys to his former marital home to his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong, and will move to south-west London for a new start.

Lisa Armstrong will reportedly keep their former marital home

The I’m a Celebrity hosts have each invested some of their fortune into property, and as well as owning lavish homes in London, they also bought neighbouring holiday homes in Portugal. The duo spent £2.5million apiece on the 72-villa site, The Keys, based on the golf resort of Quinta do Lago, but the development was officially declared insolvent in May 2017. Ant and Dec are now trying to recoup their money, but have been told there is slim chance of them being reimbursed, due to the amount of money owed to other lenders.

