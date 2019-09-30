Strictly's Brendan Cole joins The X Factor: Celebrity – full line-up revealed Brendan joins the likes of Ricki Lake, Ben Foden and Meghan McKenna

Former Strictly star Brendan Cole will show off his singing skills alongside the likes of Ricki Lake and Meghan McKenna on the celebrity version of The X Factor. The new series of the singing competition will see famous names from the worlds of television, sport, music and sport compete in Los Angeles in an attempt to reach the live shows in London and ultimately win a record deal. But first they will have to impress the formidable judging panel, made up of Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh. Brendan, who left Strictly in 2018, will be performing with actor Jeremy Edwards under the group name Cole and Edwards, while Love Island stars Samira Mighty, Wes Nelson, Zara McDermott and Eyal Booker will come together to form The Islanders.

Love Island's Wes Nelson, Zara McDermott, Eyal Booker and Samira Mighty

Other groups include Try Star, made up of pro rugby players Ben Foden, Thom Evans and Levi Davis, while CBBC presenters Max and Harvey will also be hoping to impress the judges with their singing partnership. Social media influencers Alondra, Laura, Natalie, Sofia and Wendii make up the girl group V5.

Try Stars members Thoma Evans, Levi Davis and Ben Foden

The Unders category includes former TOWIE star-turned-country-singer Meghan McKenna, alongside David Hasselhoff’s daughter Hayley, Glee actor Kevin McHale, EastEnders star Jonny Labey and Olivia Olson from Love Actually. The Overs category, meanwhile, features the likes of Martin Bashir, Ricki Lake, Coronation Street's Victoria Ekanoye and The Chase star Jenny Ryan.

Ricki Lake

Speaking earlier this year about the upcoming show, Simon said: "The tine feels right and it will be a huge change. We haven't exactly confirmed the dates or the order of the shows, but essentially there are going to be two versions of X Factor running this year, I think it's going to be huge, it's the best I've felt about this show in ages."

Martin Bashir

Hayley Hasselhoff

Glee star Kevin McHale

Love Actually's Olivia Olson

Megan McKenna

The Chase star Jenny Ryan

CBeebies presenters Max and Harvey

Coronation Street actress Victoria Ekanoye

EastEnders star Jonny Labey