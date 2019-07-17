Simon Cowell announces a MAJOR change to The X Factor Do you agree with his decision?

Simon Cowell has decided to scrap The X Factor's famous theme tune, describing it as "one of the three worst theme songs I've heard". The 59-year-old admitted that the music had grated on him over the years, and that it was now time for a change. "We're scrapping the theme song – I can't listen to that again," Simon told The Sun. "You get into a habit with these things but it's one of the three worst theme songs I've heard. I'm asking around LA to see if someone can write us something new. I'd like X Factor to be like the Bond films and have a new theme every year."

Simon Cowell has announced some big changes to The X Factor

Fans of The X Factor can expect some major changes this series. As part of a revamp, the show will appear in two new formats – a celebrity edition and a 'Champions' edition, which will see former contestants compete for the top prize. "The time feels right, and it will be a huge change," Simon told the newspaper. "We haven’t exactly confirmed the dates or the order of the shows, but essentially there are going to be two versions of The X Factor running this year. I think it's going to be huge. It’s the best I've felt about this show in years."

As of yet, no celebrities have been announced, but there are a number of names already being linked to the show. Brendan Cole, Gemma Collins and David Walliams are said to be taking part, along with a Love Island supergroup. Meanwhile, former contestants rumoured to be returning for the 'Champions' version include Leona Lewis, Alexandra Burke, Shayne Ward, Wagner and Honey G.

Louis Walsh has confirmed he will be returning to the show

It's thought that just three judges will take part this series, with Robbie Williams and Ayda Field both stepping down, and Louis Tomlinson seemingly more focused on his music. Louis Walsh has already confirmed he is returning on the panel, and is likely to be joined by Simon and Nicole Scherzinger. Louis recently opened up about being previously sacked from the series, ahead of his return for the celebrity version. "I was sacked and paid off," he shared. "There's no hard feelings. I had 13 years. I love Simon. Simon's the best person in the world. I love working with him."