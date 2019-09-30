James Cracknell responds to reports of backstage rant after Strictly Come Dancing exit James Cracknell replied to the Strictly reports

Strictly Come Dancing's James Cracknell has rubbished reports that he was furious following his exit from the popular dancing show, and that he had a rant backstage after being the first celebrity to be voted off. Posting a snap of the original news story on his Instagram, he wrote: "I don't reply to people's comments but I'm not gonna let this one go. @LubaMushtuk & I had fun & our best dance but it wasn't enough. I know I'm no John Travolta so to throw my toys out the pram would be stupid."

James was the first to be voted out of the show

Fans were quick to offer their support, with one writing: "You did amazing both of you, it's got to be so hard to go out of your comfort zone and perform something you've never done before to so many people you should be so proud no matter what." Another person added: "James you are an incredible human. A friend of mine had a TBI two years ago and your recovery is inspirational to him. You may not be the best dancer in the world but your other sporting and endurance accolades are way above and beyond what most of us could ever achieve."

James opened up about being on the show

James was full of praise for his partner, Luba Mushtuk, after leaving the show follow a dance-off between him and David James. He wrote: "Not the most appropriate screen grab but perfectly sums up my time on @bbcstrictly. I want to thank you @LubaMushtuk for being the most amazing partner/teacher/choreographer sadly you're not a miracle worker. I'm no dancer (& knew it), I've always avoided things I know I'd be bad at, but I wanted that to stop. I had fun & learned a lot about myself thanks Luba. @bbcstrictly & the class of 2019, keep kicking ass gang!"

