Strictly fans distracted by hilarious Tess Daly moment during live show

Eagle-eyed Strictly Come Dancing viewers were seriously distracted during Saturday night's show after spotting host Tess Daly sprinting off stage in between dances. The host was seen dashing past judge Bruno Tonioli after speaking to Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer immediately following their dance. The camera panned out to show the duo making their way up the stairs – but it was Tess turning and running off into the darkness that really got Twitter talking. Fan Matthew Rimmer shared the clip, writing: "We've become distracted by Tess legging it after links now we've spotted it…" Another viewer wrote, "I've noticed this for years. I've no idea where she goes!" A third commented: "Omg it cannot be unseen now lol!"

We’ve become distracted by Tess legging it after links now we’ve spotted it... #Strictly pic.twitter.com/E4M65FG444 — Matthew Rimmer (@MatthewRimmer) 28 September 2019

That wasn't the only talking point during Saturday's live show; a technical glitch caused the show’s transmission to cut out, with Tess issuing an apology to viewers. "We do apologise to any viewers there who may have experienced any transmission problems," she said. "Very sorry, we are a live show."

It was a big week for the Strictly contestants with the first couple eliminated from the competition. James Cracknell became the first casualty of 2019, losing out in the dance-off to David James. Asked by Tess about his time on the show, James said: "Definitely enjoyed the last three days of the last week as I got to grips with the steps and started to enjoy it. I’m enjoying it anyway, the luxury of being with someone so good and learning off them. I'm a way better dancer than I was two weeks ago. Luba's been amazing with being so patient with a couple of left feet."

James' dance partner Luba Mushtuk was asked if she had any words for James and said: "I would like to say a huge thank you with all my heart to make this journey so amazing. You inspired me every day and I hope you inspire many more other people to start dancing."