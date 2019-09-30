Fans in hysterics after AJ Pritchard's cheeky nipple flash live on Strictly AJ Pritchard is so cheeky!

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing were in hysterics at the weekend after the show's very own AJ Pritchard flashed a nipple while standing in the background as a couple received their scores. Perhaps not realising that he was on camera, AJ pulled aside his outfit to show off a nipple then started to laugh at someone off camera. Viewers were delighted by the cheeky moment.

AJ is partnered with Saffron Barker

One person joked: " Asked him to flash me a nip, boy did not disappoint, cheers AJ babe," while another added: "AJ showing gratuitous and welcome double nipple on the sofa there #Strictly." A fan suggested that he might have been partaking in a dare on the show, writing: "Ha ha I saw this too! They blatantly all do little dares, at one point Gorka was messing about behind Johannes too."

Sunday night's show saw AJ and his partner Saffron Barker make it safely into next week's show after their Cha Cha to One Touch received a score of 23, landing them in joint fifth on the leader board. Meanwhile, James Cracknell was the first celebrity to leave the show, and took to Instagram to discuss his exit.

Viewers suggested AJ might have been taking part in a dare

He wrote: "Not the most appropriate screen grab but perfectly sums up my time on @bbcstrictly. I want to thank you @LubaMushtuk for being the most amazing partner/teacher/choreographer sadly you're not a miracle worker. I'm no dancer (& knew it), I've always avoided things I know I'd be bad at, but I wanted that to stop. I had fun & learned a lot about myself thanks Luba. @bbcstrictly & the class of 2019, keep kicking ass gang!" He also rubbished reports that he had a rant backstage after being voted out, adding: "@LubaMushtuk & I had fun & our best dance but it wasn't enough. I know I'm no John Travolta so to throw my toys out the pram would be stupid."

