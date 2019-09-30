Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson is terrified in trailer for new BBC show War of the Worlds Rafe Spall also stars in this upcoming BBC drama and we can't wait

Missing Eleanor Tomlinson now that Poldark is over? The first trailer for a new BBC series based on H.G Well's novel, The War of the Worlds, has been released – and sees Eleanor running for her life with her partner, John (Rafe Spall), due to an alien threat in Victorian England. In the trailer, people seem curious about the meteorite before it is revealed to be an alien threat. Fans were impressed by how close the series appears to have stayed to the original novel, which was written between 1895 and 1897.

Eleanor and Rafe star in War of the Worlds

One person wrote: "Very excited for this. If I'm not mistaken, this is supposed to be one of the most accurate adaptations of the original 1898 novel that's ever been made. Most of the previous films/tv shows/radio programs usually took place in a more modern era, and usually in America, with many adapting just the famous 1938 radio drama." Another person added: "Yes. Period accurate to the book. There will be some changes, but it's the faithful. Almost. Every movie made of the story features a 'couple'. The original story featured only one main character until a stranger offers refuge in a deserted house."

Eleanor previously played Demelza in Poldark

Speaking about the upcoming series, which will air on BBC One later this year, Eleanor said: "I'm delighted to be taking on the Martians with Rafe Spall in Mammoth Screen’s adaptation of The War Of The Worlds. I've been a fan of Craig Viveiros’ work for a while, so creating this world with him at the helm is very exciting." Rafe added: "I am thrilled to be a part of bringing this much loved story to the small screen. I couldn’t be in better company with Craig Viveiros, Peter Harness, all at Mammoth Screen and of course, the very talented Eleanor Tomlinson."

