Poldark's Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson celebrate end of filming with sweet kiss That's a wrap!

Poldark fans only have a few months until the fifth and final season will air. And on Sunday, leading actress Eleanor Tomlinson took to Instagram to share a series of behind-the-scene snaps to mark the end of filming. One photo sees the 26-year-old plant a sweet kiss on co-star Aidan Turner's cheek, while the other sees him return the favour. The post was captioned: "'Life is precious and should not be scorned. The thing is to find some purpose, to go on living.' Goodbye Poldark. Thank you to the incredible cast and crew that have made this series over the last 5 years. What a family we are."

The official Poldark Instagram page also uploaded a picture from the last day of filming. "‪And that’s our final wrap! Thank you for all your support, we can't wait to show you #Poldark S5 later in 2019," the message read. News of the final series was confirmed in September. The popular BBC period drama is based on the 12 novels by Winston Graham, and season four was based on the author's seventh novel in the series, The Angry Tide, before going on a ten-year hiatus before the eighth novel, The Stranger from the Sea.

READ: Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson reveals her best time-saving travel hacks

Aidan Turner will return as Ross Poldark for the final series

Speaking about what to expect from season five, the showrunner Debbie Horsfield said: "In The Stranger from the Sea Winston Graham made many references to developments that happened in the 'gap' years. Much can also be inferred. There are, of course, also historical events and people of the time, both in Cornwall and in London. Series five will draw on all of these to follow the lives of the Poldarks, George Warleggan, the Enyses, and the Carnes in this intervening period."

MORE: Discover the prettiest parts of Cornwall

Loading the player...

The BBC also revealed the synopsis of the upcoming series, writing: "It is a new century and with it comes the promise of a hopeful future, but the past casts a long shadow over Cornwall. Following the death of Elizabeth, Ross Poldark resolves to put Westminster behind him and spend more time with the people he loves. However, when an old friend emerges with a plea for help, Ross is compelled to challenge the establishment again. As the Enyses rally to join the cause, Demelza must contend with dangers close to home, while George courts corrupt powers whose influence spans the Empire."

MORE: The ultimate guide to BBC's 2019 dramas

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.