There is an Alex Rider TV show on the way! Watch the first trailer here

Calling all Alex Rider fans past and presenter: the trailer for the brand new TV series is finally here, and sees a brand new Alex Rider (Alex Pettyfer being admittedly too old for the role now), taking on the second novel in the series, Point Blanc. The eight-part series is being released with Sony Pictures Television, and the first trailer shows Alex discover that he has been unknowingly training as a spy for all of his life, and is pressured to take on a mission at an elite boarding school in the French Alps.

Speaking about the series, the Alex Rider actor Otto Farrant said: "I'm so excited for audiences to see Alex Rider. Much like Alex this adventure threw me completely into the deep end. There were so many new exciting challenges to conquer, starting at the top of a mountain and ending running through the backstreets of Bermondsey. I'm over the moon to be able to share this journey with audiences and fans everywhere." The author of the popular novel series, Anthony Horowitz, added: "I couldn’t be happier with this dramatisation of my books. Otto Farrant is a superb Alex Rider, brilliantly supported by Brenock O’Connor as his best friend, Tom. The series really captures the essence of the novels and I’m certain Alex Rider fans - and brand-new audiences - are going to enjoy this amazing adventure."

Otto plays Alex Rider

Londoners might be able to spot several filming locations for the upcoming series, which was shot around Bermondsey, Crouch End, Millennium Mills, South Bank, The Shard, Greenham Common and Osterley Park. Speaking about the new series, the President of International Production at Sony Pictures Television, Wayne Garvie, said: "We wanted Alex Rider to have cinematic scale, a true premium drama for international audiences, to be enjoyed by all ages. Eleventh Hour have delivered a series that does justice to Anthony’s iconic books. The direction, the soundtrack, the performances, they are all fresh and unique, we think we have something very special." The release date for the series has yet to be announced.

