The Great British Bake Off's Helena reveals her 'shock' over exit from show

Fans of The Great British Bake Off were shocked when they discovered that not one but two contestants would be leaving the tent during Twenties Week. After a tricky week, where the bakers had to make custard pies, beignets soufflés and a tiered cake for the showstopper, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith revealed that they had decided to send Helena and Michelle home – and Helena has revealed her "shock" at leaving the series on Instagram.

Helena and Michelle left the tent on Tuesday

Sharing a snap of herself with Michelle, she wrote: "It was an actual privilege to bake alongside @bakesbymichelle. We don’t know what happened that day but the shock made us even closer than before and for that I’m truly grateful. I will try to reply to everyone who has made the effort to get in touch. Thank you so very much!" Speaking about leaving the show, Michelle said: "I got halfway through, I never imagined that. I never set myself a goal of how far I could get, so halfway was amazing. I was just so happy to get into the tent. I hope I have made Wales proud of me, I tried to fly the flag for Wales this year."

Helena opened up about leaving the show

Many viewers took to Twitter to suggest that Priya and Rosie should have left the tent instead, particularly since Helena won the technical challenge. One person tweeted: "I'm actually raging with that decision, Helena won the technical and her bakes were decent this week. Priya somehow stays... WRONG DECISION AGAIN. #GBBO," while another person added: "Absolute [expletive] that Michelle and Helena got voted off this week, I would have put money on Michelle winning the whole thing a couple of weeks ago." A third person added: "I think Helena was given the boot because she had the guts to question the judges opinions this week with her show stopper, she stood there & disagreed with their comments instead of politely nodding like everyone else when they get criticism. Fair play but unfairly treated."

