Everything you need to know about the cast of BBC's The Capture Meet the cast of The Capture, from Holliday Grainger to Callum Turner

BBC's new crime series, The Capture, has been keeping viewers on tenterhooks thanks to its mindboggling storyline about a crime caught on CCTV that might not have even happened. The fourth episode of the popular drama will air on BBC One on Tuesday at 9pm, so find out everything you need to know about the brilliant cast here…

Holliday Grainger – Rachel Carey

As a detective inspector who quickly built a career for herself in Counter Terrorism, Rachel's move to the homicide department seems like a doddle – until her first case becomes more complicated than she could ever have imagined. Holliday isn't a stranger to BBC dramas, as she also plays budding private investigator Robin Ellacott in the popular JK Rowling adaptation Strike. She is also well known for her roles as Lucrezia in The Borgias, Anastasia in Cinderella and Lady Chatterley in Lady Chatterley's Lover.

Callum Turner - Shaun Emery

Callum, 29, plays Shaun, a soldier who was recently released from prison after the footage used to convict him turned out to be faulty. Hours after his release, he is captured on CCTV kidnapping a woman despite vehemently denying the incident ever took place. Callum is also well known for his role as Prince Anatole Kuragin in War and Peace, and played Newt Scamander's older brother Theseus in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Crimes of Grindelwald. He is also due to play Frank Churchill in an upcoming adaptation of Emma.

Sharon Rooney – Becky

Becky is the naïve CCTV surveyor who spots the assault on Hannah Roberts take place (while watching the pair enjoy a smooch beforehand). Sharon has had roles in Sherlock and No Offence, but is perhaps best known for her role as Rae in My Mad, Fat Diary, which earned her the Best Actress award at the BAFTA Academy Scotland Awards.

Cavan Clerkin - DS Patrick Flynn

Patrick is one of Rachel's best men as they investigate the steadily more confusing situation surrounding Hannah Roberts' disappearance. Cavan has previously appeared in The IT Crowd, The Inbetweeners and The Last Kingdom.

Laura Haddock - Hannah Roberts

It is an Inbetweeners reunion! Laura played Will's love interest Allison in The Inbetweeners Movie, before landing the role of Meredith Quill in the Guardians of the Galaxy films and Viviane Wembly in Transformers: The Dark Knight. In The Capture, Laura plays Hannah, a brilliant barrister who manages to get Shaun released then takes a shine to him before going missing under mysterious circumstances.

Barry Ward - Charlie Hall

Charlie is Shaun's lawyer, who celebrates when he is released only to be shocked to watch the CCTV detailing Hannah's attack. Fans might recognise the Irish actor as Alyssa's dad Leslie in The End of the F-ing World, Gordon in Maze and Diarmuid in Pursuit.

Paul Ritter - Marcus Levy

Paul plays the enthusiastic Marcus, a surveillance expert whose witness gets Shaun exonerated for his supposed crimes in the opening episode. He also stars in the critically acclaimed series Chernobyl as Anatoly Dyatlov, the villainous deputy chief-engineer who supervised the nuclear reactor when it went into meltdown. Did you recognise him?! He also played Benjamin Stevens in Cold Feet, and Peter in Lovesick.

Ron Perlman - Frank Napier

American actor Ron Perlman plays the mysterious Frank in The Capture, who appears to know more about Shaun's case than he lets on. He is best known for his role as Hellboy in both Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army, and as Clay Morrow in Sons of Anarchy. He also does a lot of voiceover work, and even voiced the Stabbington Brothers in Disney's Tangled.

Ralph Ineson – DCI Alec Boyd

Ralph Ineson takes on the role of DCI Alec Boyd in the show, the boss of Holliday Grainger's character in the homicide unit. Before joining the world of film and television, Ralph was a Sixth Form teacher in his home city, York. But since his career change, Ralph has enjoyed a successful career in acting. You may recognise him from cult-comedy The Office, starring as Chris 'Finchy' Finch. More recently, Ralph has appeared in Game of Thrones, playing Dagmer Cleftjaw, and the final Harry Potter films as Amycus Carrow.

Tommy McDonnell - Mat Forester

Mat is Shaun's best friend and will no doubt want to remain by his side to prove his innocence. And this isn't Tommy's first time working with Callum Turner, as Tommy and Callum appeared together in E4 drama, Glue in 2014. Tommy has also appeared in hit TV shows such as Grantchester, and Prime Suspect 1973.

Adelayo Adedayo – Alma Dahmani

Alma Dahmani is a character appearing in episode four and is played by Adelayo Adedayo. Although we don't know much about her character yet, we can't wait to find out! Will she be an accomplice to Shaun? And will she be one to watch? You may recognise Adelayo from ITV sitcom Timewasters and BBC Three series Some Girls, and she also appeared in an episode in Skins.