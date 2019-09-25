4 MAJOR questions we have after The Capture episode four BBC's The Capture has left us with all of the questions!

BBC's new drama, The Capture, has seriously been keeping us on our toes and we couldn't be more excited to find out how it all wraps up because, right now, we can barely wrap our heads around it! Following another bonkers episode on Tuesday night, which saw Rachel Carey realise that the CCTV footage had been faked and that her boss knew all about it, while Shaun got involved with a mysterious group. Here are the major questions we have for episode five…

How was the CCTV faked?

Just like Rachel, we can see the CCTV footage clear as day! If the footage really was faked, as Rachel is beginning to believe, with the bus being some kind of cover up, how on earth did they manage to show Hannah being kidnapped by Shaun so convincingly? Can someone give us their theory because frankly, we're at a loss.

Who killed Hannah Roberts?

Hannah's whereabouts was finally revealed after Shaun found her in the boot of his best friend's car, once again planting him at the scene of the crime despite having no clue what is going on (unless he actually does, in which case he needs an Oscar award for proclaiming his innocence). So if it wasn't Shaun, it means that SOMEONE out there is specifically out to get him and frame him for her murder. So who is the real culprit? And why would they have wanted to kill Hannah? Speaking of which…

What don't we know about Hannah Roberts?

Rachel's boss and former lover Danny definitely knows a lot more than he is letting on to her (or us), about the CCTV and more importantly, about Hannah Roberts. As he said to Rachel: "When did you last hear of a human rights lawyer defending a British soldier?" What is it about Hannah that he show has yet to dig up? We can't wait to find out!

How is Shaun's lawyer Charlie involved?

Things got downright bizarre when Shaun was led into a club by a girl who basically didn't answer any of his questions and just expected him to have a boogie. However, her plan went awrey when he spotted the man from Hannah's flat upstairs and wandered into what sounded like a memorial (or a cult gathering? Who knows), being led by Shaun's lawyer, Charlie. As Charlie said at the end of the episode: "Shaun. I imagine you'd like to know what o [expletive] is going on." Him and us both Charlie!

The next episode of The Capture will be released Tuesday 1 October at 9pm.