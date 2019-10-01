Find out which Strictly Come Dancing professional earns the most Find out how Strictly Come Dancing stars made their money!

They may have found fame on Strictly Come Dancing, but the show's talented bunch of dancing professionals keep themselves busy well beyond the 13 week show! No matter how long their celebrity partner stays in the competition, professional dancers on Strictly will earn a flat rate of £50,000, not too shabby! Find out the top nine highest earners in the Strictly crowd – it might surprise you!

Gorka Marquez - £105,000

He may not be dancing with a partner on this year's show, but Gorka Marquez has plenty to keep him busy with the arrival of his baby Mia this summer. The pro dancer, who found love with former Strictly star Gemma Atkinson, has been dedicating himself to family life – undertaking the Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals tour (£35,000) as well as his Here Come The Boys tour with Giovanni and Aljaz (£60,000) before welcoming his daughter.

Anton Du Beke - £172,000

Despite being the longest serving Strictly professional, Anton Du Beke, 53, is not as highly paid as some of his younger co-stars. In addition to the £50,000 he makes from the Strictly shows, Anton will make £65,000 for his own tour alongside professional partner Erin Boag, as well as £12,000 from his Dancing With The Stars weekends at Alton Towers. He even released a book towards the end of last year, One Enchanted Evening, which is thought to have made around £45,000.

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec - £290,000

Husband and wife Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec earn £100,000 between them for Strictly, taking home an additional £140,000 between them for the Strictly Live tour. They also went on a quick P&O Cruise to secure themselves £30,000, in addition to Aljaz's Here Come The Boys dance tour, which he performed alongside fellow Strictly pros Gorka Marquez and Giovanni Pernice, earning an extra £20,000.

Neil and Katya Jones - £334,000

They may be in the process of divorce, but Neil and Katya can still enjoy a healthy pay cheque. Together the pair make £100,000 between them for the Strictly shows, which they topped up earlier in the year with £70,000 for their moves on the Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals tour. The former couple also wowed audiences with their Somnium stage show this summer (£50,000), gave demonstrations, lessons and signings on three P&O Cruises (£90,000) and carried out themed dance weekends at Alton Towers for a further £12,000 each.

AJ Pritchard - £360,000

At the age of just 24, AJ Pritchard is Strictly's youngest professional. Over the last year A.J. has taken on numerous TV roles outside his Strictly career, including Celebrity MasterChef, Celebrity Pointless, The Last Leg and the Jeremy Vine Show. AJ has also filled his schedule with the Strictly Live Tour (£70,000), his own solo tour (£35,000), Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals (£35,000) and his panto performances (worth £100,000).

Kevin Clifton - £350,000

Last year's Strictly winner Kevin Clifton, who took home the Glitterball with his now-girlfriend Stacey Dooley, knows how to dance his way to success. As well as his £50,000 Strictly fee, the 36-year-old was paid £80,000 to judge ITV's All Star Musicals earlier this year and is thought to have made up to £220,000 for 20 weeks of tour dates for dance shows Burn The Floor and Rock Of Ages. Wow!

Oti Mabuse - £410,000

The South African dancer, who is partnered with judges' favourite Kelvin Fletcher in this year's show, was busy finding ITV's Greatest Dancer alongside Cheryl Cole and Matthew Morrison earlier this year (£150,000), mentoring Ellie Ferguson who went on to win the show. As well as performing for the 35-date Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals tour in spring (£35,000), Oti has also cooked up a storm like A.J. on Celebrity MasterChef, advertised for Tesco and became Specsavers' Spectacle Wearer of the Year ambassador (£100,000).