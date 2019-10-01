Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara send fans wild with adorable picture of baby Mia The Strictly Come Dancing couple went to visit new parents Gemma and Gorka

Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara are incredibly popular with Strictly Come Dancing fans, so it's no surprise that their latest Instagram post, which showed them cuddling Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's baby daughter Mia, has excited them a lot.

Whilst the professional dancer took to social media to reveal his joy at having finally spent time with Gemma and Gorka's four-month-old, his fans where left wondering when he and Janette would be hearing the pitter patter of tiny feet.

"Meeting little Mia was a long over due joy! Loved spending the day with the beautiful Mancunian/Spanish family!" Aljaz captioned the post.

But soon, the baby comments began to flood into the comments section with one keen fan asking: "Omg your all so cute when are we having little aljaz and jeanette babies?" Another follower cheekily wrote: "Are you two getting broody?" Whilst a third predicted: "You two next!"

Despite increasing insistence from fans, babies are far from Aljaz and Janette's mind, as they both confirmed in an exclusive interview with HELLO! earlier this year.

"It's never going to be the perfect time to have a baby but we do talk about it a lot and we are very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad," revealed Janette. "So it's definitely going to happen. When we don't know, we'll see. We're kind of taking it slowly. A dancer's career can be quite short, especially when you reach a certain level, and work is going so good for us at the moment that is the priority."

The couple later sat down with Lorraine and revealed that they talk about becoming parents "all the time". "You should see us around babies, we get so broody, both of us," she added. "We are definitely going to have children."

However, the couple, who married in 2017, are currently concentrating on their busy (and successful!) dancing careers, so fans will have to wait!