Strictly's Kelvin Fletcher forced to wear Oti Mabuse's clothes during awkward rehearsal The Strictly Come Dancing pro came to Kelvin's rescue…

The long hours of training appear to be taking their toll on Kelvin Fletcher – who arrived at rehearsals without his workout clothes! The former Emmerdale star revealed in his Instagram Stories on Thursday that he had managed to arrive to the studios without being properly prepared to practice his Waltz with pro partner Oti Mabuse. Luckily for Kelvin, Oti was able to lend a helping hand and offered up a pair of her leggings for him to dance in – which he gladly accepted!

Sharing a close-up of the extremely tight leggings, Kelvin captioned the clip: "When you turn up to rehearsals and forget your training gear." He then said: "Look at those little bad boys. Kneepads and Oti's leggings – Oti's let me wear her leggings, haven't you?" Oti replied: "They actually look nice on you." But Kelvin admitted he was actually shocked that her clothes fit him, he said: "They shouldn't really fit but they do…" to which Oti replied: "They stretch! What are you trying to say?"

Kelvin was forced to wear Oti's leggings

Kelvin and Oti have a lot of expectation on them this weekend after they hit the top of the leaderboard last week with their Samba. The actor wasn't even supposed to be on Strictly, having been called in as a replacement for Made in Chelsea's Jamie Laing after he was forced to pull out of the competition following a foot injury. Jamie now faces eight weeks of recovery while Kelvin wins over the judges and audience in his place.

Will Oti and Kelvin score highly this weekend?

Earlier this week, Kelvin revealed that he had only met his fellow celebrities just a couple of days before the first live show. Asked by Strictly: It Takes Two host Zoe Ball how the other contestants had reacted to his performance, the 35-year-old replied: "They've been amazing… I only met them all, I guess, Friday and Saturday, so I still very much feel like the new boy. But I'm sure there will be some relationships formed over the new few weeks, hopefully, you know, everlasting. And just to get that kind of support has been amazing."

