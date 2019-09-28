Strictly's Kelvin Fletcher prepares to have 'Strictly curse' conversation with wife The Strictly Come Dancing star wants audiences to believe he's in love with his partner

Kelvin Fletcher has teased that there is some truth behind the so-called 'Strictly curse' after admitting he wants audiences to believe that he is in love with his pro partner Oti Mabuse. The former Emmerdale star – who shot to the top of the leaderboard with his saucy Samba last week – believes it is natural for people to think "there's something going on" with him and Oti, claiming it is part of the allure of the show.

"Why else do we watch Strictly? You've got these people and they have to look so majestic and beautiful and endearing and the story looks like, 'Oh there's something going on there'," he told The Sun. "Two strangers spend ten hours a day together, connected by the hip, naturally touching and very close — nose to nose. There's a lot of signals there of what people will be looking at. If you've not bought into it then there's something missing. So I absolutely expect, and I hope, that people watch me and Oti and see whatever narrative it is — whether that be that we're in love — I want people to believe it."

Kelvin wants people to believe he's in love with Oti

Kelvin also joked that if there were something noticeable between him and Oti, his wife of four years Liz Marsland would be the first person to pull him up on it. However, he insisted that they are happily married and she is used to seeing him play intimate roles with other women due to his acting career.

Kelvin and Oti do have great chemistry

“Liz knows me, she’s known me since I was eight-years-old, and we’re very happily married. And don’t forget, she’s watched me kiss numerous actresses on Emmerdale," he added. “So we haven’t even had the ‘Strictly curse’ conversation yet . . . perhaps we should," he joked.

The actor and Oti will return to the dancefloor for their second dance on Saturday. The couple are performing a Waltz with the hope of keeping their position on the top of the leaderboard. Kelvin was drafted into the competition at the last minute to replace Jamie Laing, who was forced to pull out of the show after injuring his foot during the Strictly launch show.

