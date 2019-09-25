Strictly's Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse reveal how they're preparing for Saturday's show – and you might be surprised! It was the Strictly Come Dancing pair's first visit to Kelvin's hometown

Kelvin Fletcher was the standout of Saturday's first Strictly live show with his showstopping samba routine alongside professional partner Oti Mabuse. But if you thought that meant the duo would be following a punishing and perfectionist training regime every day this week, you couldn't be more wrong! On Wednesday, the former Emmerdale star showed fans that he and his dance partner were preparing for the weekend in an unusual way. The dad-of-two posted two short videos to Instagram stories where he interviewed Oti about their whereabouts.

Kelvin replaced injured Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing

The South African pro dancer, who joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2015, looked stylish but casual in jeans and a pink sweatshirt, her hair in loose waves, and looked up from her phone to beam at the camera. "Oti, what we doing today?" Kelvin asked. "We're in the hood," she replied. "We are in the hood. We're in Oldham, we're in my hood," the actor explained, before asking: "Do you like it?" "Yeah I love it, it's so cute," Oti replied.

Kelvin went on: "We've just been to my local pub, haven't we?" Oti agreed, saying, with her tongue in her cheek: "Yeah, we've had a pint. Of water... and milk" The video then panned to the Strictly camera operator who was in the car with the pair, who was quietly laughing, suggesting the visit might not have been as teetotal as Oti claimed…

Oti approved of Kelvin's Greater Manchester home town

In his next story, Kelvin shared a photo of a bingo grid, which he captioned: "Come On". He'll no doubt be hoping to discover a secret talent for bingo, the way he did with dancing. The actor, who also competes as a racing driver in the British GT Championship, was a late addition to the show after Oti's original partner Jamie Laing had to drop out due to injury. The Made in Chelsea star withdrew from the series two days before the official launch after hurting his foot.

