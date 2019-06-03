Death in Paradise star opens up about Kris Marshall returning to show Would you like to see Kris Marshall back in St Marie?

Kris Marshall bowed out of Death in Paradise back in 2017, and Tobi Bakare, who plays Officer JP Hooper in the hit crime show, has since revealed that he thinks the series has "evolved" since Kris' departure. Chatting to HELLO!, Tobi revealed that while he'd love to work with the My Family actor again, he is unsure that his return to Death in Paradise would be the best idea.

Kris was replaced by Ardal O'Hanlon

He explained: "If Kris made a comeback would have to be at the expense of someone else. The show evolves and because it evolves it just has to do what it has to do. Of course I'd love to work with him again, would I like to see him in Death in Paradise? I don’t know." He added that he missed working with the star, alongside Danny John-Jules and Josephine Jobert, who exited in series seven and eight respectively.

READ: Death in Paradise cast open up about Josephine Jobert's replacement, Aude Legastelois

Kris left the show in 2017

Kris previously opened up about why he decided to quit the show, telling Radio Times: "Every year except last year we took Thomas out with us. The only reason they didn't come out last year was because my daughter was born and she was only three months old when filming started. Thomas has basically spent half his life in the Caribbean. Every year he went to the same nursery in Guadeloupe. But now it's time for him to put on scholastic shackles and toe the line."

READ: Death in Paradise star addresses reports that Ardal O'Hanlon is leaving show

Loading the player...

He added: "It's something my wife and I discussed three or four years ago. When I was first offered the job, my son was six months old and my wife wasn't working, so it was a very easy decision. We decided I would do Death in Paradise for a few years until it became impractical. It was always quite a finite thing. I certainly didn't hide it from anyone I work with."