Death in Paradise star gives first update on season 9 Are you looking forward to Death in Paradise season 9?

Are you looking forward to Death in Paradise season nine? Although we have to wait until 2020 for the popular detective show to air, Shyko Amos, who plays Ruby Patterson, has opened up about what to expect from the upcoming series. Chatting on her Instagram Stories, she said: "It's such a fun, exciting mystery blah, blah, blah… You know, everything that you love is all in there and more." The official synopsis from the BBC reads: "Series nine will see the Honoré Police team get to know their new DS, Madeleine, while a surprise kiss catches Jack off guard."

Shyko opened up about the new series

She also spoke about how exhausting the shoot had been, explaining: "We have two and a half weeks left to deliver the last episode of season nine which is going to be amazing. But we’re really tired. Everyone, (the) cast, crew, production – everyone. We just give so much that by the time you get here, you’re just exhausted. You don’t know how the hell you’re going to do it. But we are going to do it because we want to deliver a frigging great season. You’re going to love what we’ve done, I hope. In fact, I know you are."

The new series will air in 2020

READ: Death in Paradise shows first look at season 9 as filming begins

Shyko previously chatted to HELLO! about filming on the beautiful French-Caribbean island of Guadeloupe. She said: "I am very much in the euphoric feeling… right now I am living the dream. I really enjoy when [my friends ask about work] that I am off to the Caribbean! My friends come and visit -last year I had so many visitors. [I told them] I am not going to be around, I'm going to be in work, but come [stay] and have a good time, it was fun!"

READ: Kris Marshall reveals what he REALLY thinks of Death in Paradise replacement Ardal O'Hanlon