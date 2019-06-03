Death in Paradise star opens up about reports that Ardal O'Hanlon is leaving show Would you like to see him replaced by a female lead?

Death in Paradise might be over for another year but fortunately it has been confirmed that it will be returning for season nine – but will Ardal O'Hanlon be returning with it? The show teased the actor's exit towards the end of the series after he was put under investigation following Florence's shooting, and when he needed to return to London to be there for his daughter, Siobhan. Ardal himself previously hinted that the show could replace him with a female lead, and Shyko Amos, who plays Ruby in the show, weighed in on the rumours.

Ardal will be starring in seasons nine and ten

Chatting to HELLO! about Ardal being replaced by a female lead if he ever chose to leave the show, she said: "I love Ardal, he's my detective, we have camaraderie [but] anything that is just different, anything that makes the show evolve and change, I mean why not? It would be amazing if that is what they decide, it would be great!" However, the BBC has confirmed that the actor isn't leaving the series anytime soon, and that he will star in two more series of the hit show which began filming in May.

Loading the player...

Meanwhile, Aude Legastelois, who played DS Madeleine Duma in the final two episodes of season eight, previously confirmed that she will be a series regular, replacing Josephine Jobert in the popular show. Speaking about the role, Aude said: "I'm thrilled that I've been given the opportunity to continue my role as Madeleine and to rejoin the cast of Death in Paradise. I can't wait for Madeleine to be fully integrated into the Honoré Police team and for the viewers to get to know her further." Shyko also confirmed that Death in Paradise would begin filming again in April, telling HELLO!: "We go out mid-April... to the end of September."

