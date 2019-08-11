Joe Sugg opens up about girlfriend Dianne Buswell getting a new Strictly partner This is what he had to say…

Joe Sugg met his girlfriend Dianne Buswell on the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing, and the pair have been inseparable ever since. And now, Joe's set to watch Dianne dancing with a new partner on the upcoming series. The YouTube sensation has predicted who he thinks will be paired with Dianne ahead of the big reveal, and admitted that he has tried to get information out of his girlfriend, but with no luck. "As much as I try to grind it out of Dianne I don't know who has got a dance partner this year," he told his YouTube followers in a new video.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg met on the 2018 series of Strictly

Going through each celebrity contestant and the Strictly pros, Joe matched Dianne with CBBC presenter Karim Zerousal. He said: "Karim – I am going to put him with my other half Dianne. I don't know why but I have a feeling in my bones that they would be a good match." Joe also suggested that Dianne would be a good pairing for Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, before changing his mind and suggesting Oti Mabuse would be a good match. "I think Oti wouldn't take any of Jamie's joking around and they would be a great combo," he said.

Joe Sugg has predicted who he thinks will be paired in the new series of Strictly

Other predictions included Giovani Pernice and Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley, YouTube star Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard, and Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton. He said: "An obvious choice for Anneka Rice would be Anton du Beke, but I think this year that won't be the case. The first thing that came into my head when I saw Anneka Rice was Kevin Clifton, I think that could work quite well."

Throughout the latest series of Strictly, Joe and Dianne's chemistry was evident with fans, and so their relationship didn't come as much of a surprise when it was revealed in December. Joe announced the happy news just after the Strictly final results. The vlogger posted a photo of the pair on Instagram writing: "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I've won something a million times more special." Although it remains to be seen who Dianne will be paired with, the pro confessed Joe is not "jealous" about the new show. "[Joe] is excited that he is still going to be part of it, because he gets to watch me every week," she told HELLO!. "Joe will definitely be one of my biggest supporters actually… he won't be sad; he will be extremely happy for me."

