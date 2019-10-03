Strictly's Katya Jones suffers painful injury at the hands of partner Mike Bushell Katya is paired with the BBC sports presenter on this year's Strictly

Katya Jones has revealed she has suffered a sprained wrist at the hands of her partner Mike Bushell – but there's more to the story than you might think. In a video uploaded to Katya's Instagram on Thursday, the 30-year-old professional dancer can be seen in a rehearsal studio with Mike, 53, and speaking to the camera Katya said: "Mike, can you please explain to people why is my wrist hurting?"

Mike responds: "I've been grabbing Katya's wrist too tightly," a claim that Katya quickly rebuffs, saying: "That's not true." Mike cheekily makes another excuse, suggesting: "Holding it too tightly?" but Katya sets the record straight, explaining: "No. it's me whacking him around like crazy, trying to get him to twist. Actually strained my wrist."

Katya shared the funny video on Instagram

Mike and Katya have developed a close bond since being partnered together last month. In September, the BBC presenter even said that his wife wanted him to be partnered with the dancer despite last year's kissing scandal involving Seann Walsh. When asked by Chris Moyles on his Radio X Breakfast show what his wife thought about the pairing, the BBC reporter replied: "My wife thought that Katya would be the best choreographer because she takes risks. She loves the show and got me into it last year. But she kept saying Katya is one of the best choreographers because Katya's known for taking risks."

Katya and Mike have become close friends since being partnered on Strictly

Mike's partnership with Katya comes a year after she was famously caught kissing her 2018 dance partner Seann during a drunken night out. However, Emily has thrown her full support behind her husband Mike and Katya, telling a Twitter user concerned about Katya and Seann's 2018 kiss: "Please don’t worry St John. I’m very secure in my marriage and embracing every second #moveonpeople."

