Strictly's Katya Jones' reaction to reuniting with Joe McFadden is the best – see it here The former Strictly dance partners won the 2017 series

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Katya Jones is currently immersed in a hectic work schedule whilst she and celebrity partner Mike Bushell take part on the hit dance show, but the duo took time out from rehearsals to welcome a blast from the past – Joe McFadden.

Katya and Joe won the show back in 2017, so it's no surprise that his visit meant a lot to the dancer, who couldn't hide her excitement on social media.

"I'm the happiest girl today! Having my champ @mrjoemcfadden coming to our rehearsal this morning! Sharing his experience and encouraging us! Thank you for taking time during your tour! And thank you for cookies as well," the dancer wrote alongside a picture of her posing alongside Joe and current dance partner Mike.

Joe also took to Instagram to praise the duo, who he interviewed for BBC Breakfast on Monday. "Fantastic to visit these two warriors at the start of what promises to be another amazing week for them on #strictly," he wrote, before revealing what they will be dancing to this coming weekend. "Can reveal they're dancing to one of the songs from @priscillatouruk for my favourite week of the show #movieweek. Keep doing what you're doing- being brave, characterful and bringing the fun!"

This week's song choice has a very sweet connecting to former reigning champ Joe, as he is currently play Tick and Mitzi in the musical Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. The new tour has been produced by Jason Donovan, Mark Goucher, Gavin Kalin and Matthew Gale and opened at Dartford Orchard Theatre last month.

Joe recently told his followers that he was "having the best time and getting standing ovations for this wonderful show" and encouraged fans to buy tickets. Katya was quick to confirm her future attendance, commenting under his post: "I'm sure we will be there for one of the performances x!"